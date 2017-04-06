April 6 Digital Bros SpA:

* Unit 505 Games grants exclusive rights on Chinese market for the video game "Portal Knights" for PC and mobile versions - except for PC Steam - to Guangzhou Duoyi Network Co Ltd (Duoyi)

* The agreement provides for 50 pct royalty and the payment of a licensing fee and minimum guarantee

* Duoyi will also develop a new version of Portal Knights that Duoyi and 505 Games will distribute for the Greater China market and the rest of the world, respectively

* Duoyi is a Chinese game company and an internet enterprise