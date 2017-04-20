April 20 Digital Bros SpA:

* Unit 505 Games signs agreement with Wanxin Media assigning exclusive rights to publish and distribute in Greater China market through local digital PC marketplaces Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons, Virginia and Quarantine

* The agreement provides for 50 pct royalty of net revenues to the group Source text: bit.ly/2pWijrh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)