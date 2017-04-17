UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 17 Digital China Group Co ltd :
* Sees to swing to net profit at 84 million yuan to 86 million yuan in Q1 FY 2017 versus net loss at 5.9 million yuan year ago
* Says accomplishment of acquisition for IT distribution business as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/k3c82y
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources