March 30 Digital Domain Holdings Ltd :

* FY revenue HK$ 763.5 million versus HK$ 527.3 million

* Board does not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 December 2016

* Fy loss attributable to owners of company HK$479.4 million versus loss of HK$156.3 million Source text : (bit.ly/2olpCZK) Further company coverage: