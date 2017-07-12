FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Digital Realty announces pricing of pounds sterling-denominated Guaranteed Notes
#Bonds News
July 12, 2017 / 5:36 PM / 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Digital Realty announces pricing of pounds sterling-denominated Guaranteed Notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Digital Realty Trust Inc:

* Digital Realty announces pricing of pounds sterling-denominated Guaranteed Notes

* Digital Stout Holding, LLC priced an offering of two series of pounds sterling-denominated Guaranteed Notes due 2024 and 2029

* Interest on 2024 notes will be payable annually in arrears at a rate of 2.750% per annum and will mature in July 2024

* Interest on 2029 notes will be payable annually in arrears at a rate of 3.300% per annum and will mature in July 2029 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

