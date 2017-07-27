BRIEF-Digital Realty Q2 core FFO per share $1.54

July 27 (Reuters) - Digital Realty Trust Inc:

* Digital Realty reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 core FFO per share $5.95 to $6.10

* Q2 core FFO per share $1.54

* Q2 FFO per share $1.44

* Q2 revenue rose 10 percent to $566 million

* Digital Realty Trust Inc - reiterated 2017 core ffo per share outlook of $5.95 - $6.10

* Digital Realty Trust Inc - reiterated 2017 "constant-currency" core ffo per share outlook of $6.00 - $6.25