May 23 Digital Realty Trust Inc:

* Digital Realty Trust Inc -unit issued and sold eur125 million aggregate principal amount of its floating rate guaranteed notes due 2019

* Digital Realty Trust - interest on notes is payable quarterly in arrears on feb 22, may 22, august 22 and nov 22 of each year, beginning on august 22, 2017

* Digital Realty Trust Inc - intend to use net proceeds from offering of notes to temporarily repay borrowings under global revolving credit facility

* Digital Realty Trust Inc - notes will bear interest at rate per annum, reset quarterly, equal to three-month euribor plus 0.50% - sec filing

* Digital realty trust inc - interest rate on notes for initial interest period will be 0.169%