May 23 Digital Realty Trust Inc:
* Digital Realty Trust Inc -unit issued and sold eur125
million aggregate principal amount of its floating rate
guaranteed notes due 2019
* Digital Realty Trust - interest on notes is payable
quarterly in arrears on feb 22, may 22, august 22 and nov 22 of
each year, beginning on august 22, 2017
* Digital Realty Trust Inc - intend to use net proceeds from
offering of notes to temporarily repay borrowings under global
revolving credit facility
* Digital Realty Trust Inc - notes will bear interest at
rate per annum, reset quarterly, equal to three-month euribor
plus 0.50% - sec filing
* Digital realty trust inc - interest rate on notes for
initial interest period will be 0.169%
Source text (bit.ly/2resYSL)
