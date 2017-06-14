BRIEF-Goldmoney reports 2017 consolidated revenue of $523.8 mln
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 14 Digital Turbine Inc:
* Digital turbine reports fourth quarter and fiscal full year 2017 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.10
* Q4 revenue $22.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $21.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2018 revenue about $25 million
* Digital Turbine Inc - expects to generate positive non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for full year fiscal 2018
* Q1 revenue view $24.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aptevo Therapeutics- on June 17, unit and CMC ICOS biologics entered non-exclusive amended and restated commercial supply agreement - SEC filing
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal