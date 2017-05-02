US STOCKS-Weak data weighs on bank stocks; Fed rate decision looms
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
May 2 Digitalglobe Inc
* Digitalglobe reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $209.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $199.9 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Digitalglobe Inc - Sees 2017 revenue in a range of $840 million to $865 million
* Digitalglobe Inc - sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA in a range of $380 million to $395 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Digitalglobe Inc - Sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. gasoline stocks rise 2.1 mln barrels - EIA (Adds latest prices, EIA weekly inventory data)
PARIS, June 14 U.S. internet giant Google should not be held liable for over one billion euros ($1.13 billion) in back taxes in France, an independent court advisor recommended to French judges, a court official said on Tuesday.