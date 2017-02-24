BRIEF-Amazon to acquire Whole Foods for $13.7 bln, including debt
* Amazon says transaction valued at approximately $13.7 billion, including Whole Foods Market's net debt
Feb 24 Digitalglobe Inc
* Digitalglobe reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.17
* Qtrly revenue $192.7 million versus $181.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $182.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 revenue in a range of $840 million to $865 million, adjusted EBITDA in a range of $380 million to $395 million
* FY2017 revenue view $832.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Interpace Diagnostics announces pricing of $13.7 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
* Fireswirl announces appointment of new interim chief executive officer