March 30 Digitouch SpA:

* FY total revenue 27.0 million euros ($28.98 million) versus 24.3 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit 1.1 million euros versus 1.1 million euros a year ago

* The focus in 2017 is aimed at improving the profitability of the business by acting on revenues and reduction of costs