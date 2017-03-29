BRIEF-Beijing Highlander Digital Technology says dividend payment date on June 21
March 29 Digiwin Software Co Ltd :
* Sees net loss for FY 2017 Q1 to be 8 million yuan to 13 million yuan, compared to net loss in FY 2016 Q1(6.4 million yuan)
* Says increased investment of platform transformation as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/f5uh91
June 15 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21