March 29 Digiwin Software Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for FY 2017 Q1 to be 8 million yuan to 13 million yuan, compared to net loss in FY 2016 Q1(6.4 million yuan)

* Says increased investment of platform transformation as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/f5uh91

