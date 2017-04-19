BRIEF-O2Micro signs license agreement with Nanoleaf Canada
* Has signed a licensing agreement with nanoleaf canada limited
April 19 Digiwin Software Co Ltd
* Says board elects Sun Aibin as chairman
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2omD5A6
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Has signed a licensing agreement with nanoleaf canada limited
ISTANBUL, June 15 A Turkish court has released an executive of media conglomerate Dogan Holding, broadcaster CNN Turk reported, after nearly six months in jail in a probe linked to last July's failed coup.
* Synopsys - announced Toshiba has deployed co's VC formal solution as their systemverilog assertion based formal verification solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: