BRIEF-Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp
* Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp as of June 8 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxHSnY) Further company coverage:
April 27 Dime Community Bancshares Inc
* Dime Community Bancshares reports earnings
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.30
* Net interest income in Q1 of 2017 was $37.5 million, a decrease of $411,000 (-1.1 pct) from Q4 of 2016
* Loan prepayments,amortization are expected to fall within projected annualized range of 10 pct - 15 pct during June 2017 quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 Greece said on Thursday a deal ending months of an impasse on its bailout programme offered markets greater clarity on future debt reprofiling for the indebted country and ease its return to debt markets.
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell to a six-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that declined on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.