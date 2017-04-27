April 27 Dime Community Bancshares Inc

* Dime Community Bancshares reports earnings

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.30

* Net interest income in Q1 of 2017 was $37.5 million, a decrease of $411,000 (-1.1 pct) from Q4 of 2016

* Loan prepayments,amortization are expected to fall within projected annualized range of 10 pct - 15 pct during June 2017 quarter