May 10 Dimension Therapeutics Inc:
* Dimension Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017
financial results and provides corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.54
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Dimension Therapeutics Inc - to discontinue development
of dtx101, an investigational aavrh10-based gene therapy product
* Dimension Therapeutics - decision on dtx101 on observation
that data would not meet co's minimum target product profile for
continued development
* Dimension Therapeutics Inc - does not believe outcome of
dtx101 program will affect ongoing phase 1/2 clinical
development of dtx301
* Dimension Therapeutics Inc - expects cash, among others to
enable co to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure
requirements through mid-2018
* Dimension Therapeutics Inc qtrly revenue $3.6 million
versus $2.2 million
* Dimension Therapeutics Inc qtrly research and development
expenses approximately $13.7 million compared to $8.8 million
for same period in 2016
