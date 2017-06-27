Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
June 27 Dimension Therapeutics Inc:
* Dimension Therapeutics completes strategic review and updates corporate priorities
* Dimension Therapeutics Inc - expects to realize savings in operating expenses, as a result of streamlining headcount by approximately 25% by end of 2017
June 28 Real estate investment trust Government Properties Income Trust said on Wednesday it agreed to buy First Potomac Realty Trust in a deal valued at about $1.4 billion, including debt.
AMSTERDAM, June 28 Dutch healthcare company Philips has agreed to buy U.S.-based Spectranetics Corp , a maker of devices to treat heart disease, for 1.9 billion euros ($2.16 billion) including debt, as it expands its image-guided therapy business.