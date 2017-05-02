UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
May 2 Dineequity Inc:
* Dineequity, Inc. Reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.22
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.79
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dineequity - ihop's domestic system-wide comparable same restaurant sales declined 1.7 pct for q1 of 2017.
* Dineequity - q1 total revenue $156.2 million versus $163.5 million
* Dineequity - applebee's domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales declined 7.9 pct for q1 of 2017.
* Dineequity- reiterates its financial performance guidance for fiscal 2017
* Q1 revenue view $158.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.96, revenue view $626.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
