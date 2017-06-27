UPDATE 2-LeEco chairman says cash crunch 'far worse than expected'
* Will further consolidate business to combat 2nd cash crunch
June 27 Dingli Co Ltd :
* Says co revises asset acquisition proposal to raise 133.0 million yuan via share issue from 460 million yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nb1L7n
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Will further consolidate business to combat 2nd cash crunch
MUNICH, June 28 German carmakers BMW, Audi and truck manufacturer MAN have agreed steps with Bavaria to cut pollution from diesel engines, the state's regional government said on Wednesday.
* The deal values Lazada at $3.15 bln (Adds Lazada CEO interview)