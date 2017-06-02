UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 2 Dining Concepts Holdings Ltd:
* Group is expected to record a significant decline in net profit for FY as compared to same period in 2016
* Expected result due to one-off disposal gain on disposal of subsidiary of about HK$10.5 million recognised for year ended 31 March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources