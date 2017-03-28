BRIEF-Immunovaccine Inc says forms inaugural scientific and clinical advisory committee
* Immunovaccine Inc says forms inaugural scientific and clinical advisory committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 28Dio Corporation :
* Says appointed Kim Jin Baek as co-CEO
* Says co's current CEO, Kim Jin Chul, will begin to serve as co-CEO as well
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cHE0ei
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Immunovaccine Inc says forms inaugural scientific and clinical advisory committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aldeyra Therapeutics announces results from allergic conjunctivitis phase 2b clinical trial and plans for phase 3 clinical testing
* Pimodivir alone or in combination with oseltamivir demonstrated a significant reduction in viral load in adults with Influenza A