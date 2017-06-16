June 16 DIOS FASTIGHETER AB

* ACQUIRES TWO CENTRAL LOCATED COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES WITH AN AREA OF 6 500 SQUARE METERS

* SELLS TWO RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES WITH AN AREA OF 6 500 SQUARE METERS

* UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF ACQUISITION AMOUNT TO SEK 110 MILLION AND FOR SALE SEK 90 MILLION

* REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION IS WITH LERSTENEN

