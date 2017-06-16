Banks and miners boost Australia shares; NZ gains
June 22 Australian shares rose on Thursday, gaining support from financials and materials for a rebound from the previous session's biggest sell-off this year.
June 16 DIOS FASTIGHETER AB
* ACQUIRES TWO CENTRAL LOCATED COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES WITH AN AREA OF 6 500 SQUARE METERS
* SELLS TWO RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES WITH AN AREA OF 6 500 SQUARE METERS
* UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF ACQUISITION AMOUNT TO SEK 110 MILLION AND FOR SALE SEK 90 MILLION
* REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION IS WITH LERSTENEN
* CHANGE OF POSSESSION WILL BE ON 1 OCTOBER
* Says fire has erupted in manufacturing area of instrument transformers inside factory premises at Gujarat on June 22
LJUBLJANA, June 22 Russia's Sberbank, the biggest creditor in ailing Croatian food group Agrokor, said it will auction an 18.53 percent stake in Agrokor-owned food retailer Mercator on July 7 to help reduce Agrokor's debt.