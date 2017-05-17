BRIEF-American Realty Investors says units, co entered into purchase agreement
* Units, co entered into purchase agreement with Healthcare Trust, Healthcare Trust Operating Partnership, Arhc TRS Holdco II
May 17 Dipula Income Fund Limited:
* For six months to feb.28, distributable earnings increase 9,5% to r194.2 million
* For six months to feb.28, combined dividends per share increase 6,3%
* A-Share dividend 5% increase to 50.64892 cents per share
* B-Share dividend 7,9% increase to 41.83993 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc began marketing an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, as an already competitive meal-kit industry faces a potential threat from Amazon.com Inc's plan to buy Whole Foods Market Inc .
MONTREAL, June 19 The chief executive of Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec on Monday called the fund's $2 billion investment in a new aircraft leasing platform with GE Aviation Capital Services a "starting point" for further investments.