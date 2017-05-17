May 17 Dipula Income Fund Limited:

* For six months to feb.28, distributable earnings increase 9,5% to r194.2 million

* For six months to feb.28, combined dividends per share increase 6,3%

* A-Share dividend 5% increase to 50.64892 cents per share

* B-Share dividend 7,9% increase to 41.83993 cents per share