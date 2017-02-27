UPDATE 2-Hong Kong unveils plan to entice U.S. secondary listings
* New board to allow pre-profit companies, weighted voting rights
Feb 27 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc:
* Expects to recognise new discount rate in financial statements; also within solvency 2 ratio calculation for year ended 31 dec 2016
* Confirms it expects to achieve its guidance of combined operating ratio of towards lower end of 93 pct-95 pct range adjusted for normal weather for fy
* New discount rate to reduce 2016 profit before tax by £215 million -£230 million after reinsurance recoveries
* Estimates impact of moving to new discount rate to reduce year end solvency II capital coverage ratio before dividends, to higher end of 140-180 pct
* Announcement has left open possibility of further changes implications of which have not been included within group's solvency calculation
* Estimates that impact of moving to new discount rate to increase combined operating ratio for ongoing business by approximately 6 ppts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* New board to allow pre-profit companies, weighted voting rights
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 Asking the German lower house to debate the euro zone's decision to give Greece a new credit lifeline could lead to market uncertainty, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.
SINGAPORE, June 16 In property-obsessed Singapore, the future and value of one house has gripped the nation due to an extraordinary feud between the children of the island state's founding father.