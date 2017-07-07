July 7 Nikkei:

* Disco Corp likely to report group operating profit of around 13 billion yen for April-June period, an 88% increase on year - Nikkei

* Disco Corp's sales apparently jumped 37% to roughly 43 billion yen for April-June period, in line with guidance - Nikkei