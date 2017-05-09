BRIEF-AAC Holdings reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
* AAC Holdings Inc reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
May 9 Discovery Communications Inc:
* Discovery Communications reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $1.613 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.63 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.37 including items
* Armistice Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc, as of June 9, 2017
* Has sold one of its existing vessels, bulk beothuk, to a third party for $7 million cash