March 13 Dish Network Corp

* Dish Network places $1 billion in convertible notes

* Dish Network - notes will mature on March 15, 2024

* Dish Network Corp - interest on notes will be paid on March 15 and September 15 of each year, commencing on September 15, 2017

* Dish Network Corp - agreed to issue and sell $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.375% convertible notes due 2024

* Dish Network Corp - net proceeds of placement are intended to be used for strategic transactions