UPDATE 1-BHP names Ken MacKenzie as new chairman
SYDNEY, June 16 Mining giant BHP Billiton on Friday named former Australian packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman.
May 1 Dish Network Corp
* Dish network reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.76
* Q1 revenue $3.68 billion versus $3.83 billion
* Pay-TV ARPU for q1 totaled $86.55, compared to year-ago period's pay-tv ARPU of $87.94
* Qtrly pay-tv subscriber churn rate was 1.69 percent versus 1.63 percent for Q1 2016
* Dish lost approximately 25,000 net broadband subscribers in Q1
* Subscriber-related revenue for quarter totaled $3.64 billion, compared to $3.78 billion in subscriber-related revenue for year-ago period
* In Q1, activated approximately 547,000 gross new pay-tv subscribers, versus about 657,000 gross new pay-tv subscribers last year
* Net pay-tv subscribers declined approximately 143,000 in Q1, compared to a decline of approximately 23,000 in Q1 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $3.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dish lost approximately 25,000 net broadband subscribers in Q1, bringing its broadband subscriber base to approximately 555,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 16 Mining giant BHP Billiton on Friday named former Australian packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman.
June 15 The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating some of the ways Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp , one of the largest consulting firms in the world, charges the government for services and accounts for costs, the company said in a filing on Thursday that sent its shares down 12 percent after the bell.
June 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.