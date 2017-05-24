May 24 Dish TV India Ltd
* Says approved invsetment in an incorporation of unit to
initiate OTT biz
* Consol March quarter loss 283.3 million rupees
* Consol March quarter total revenue 7.19 billion rupees
* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 4.83 billion
rupees as per Ind-AS; consol revenue was 8.21 billion rupees
* Says March-quarter consol exceptional item is 290.9
million rupees
* Q4 subscription revenue fell by 11.1 pct mainly due to
absence of 'major cricketing event' as well as package down
gradation by existing subscribers
* 'Mark-to-market losses, due to foreign exchange
fluctuations, resulted in higher other expenses during the
quarter'
Source text: (bit.ly/2qOFl6V)
