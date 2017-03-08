BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 8 Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd
* No impact on the production in any of the other units located at Bavla facility due to fire Source text: [In reference to our today's intimation regarding fire took place at one of the units (Unit No.7) at our Bavla facility, this is to further inform that there will be no impact on the production in any of the other units located at said Bavla facility. Kindly take the same on your record] Further company coverage:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: