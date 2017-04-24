April 24 Distell Group:

* Acquisition Of A 75 pct Interest In Cruz Vodka

* Has entered into a partnership on Cruz Vodka with blue sky brand company proprietary limited by agreeing to acquire a 75 pct shareholding in co

* Transaction consideration represents less than 5 pct of distell's market capitalisation