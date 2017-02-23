Feb 23 Distell Group Ltd

* HY diluted HEPS 535,9 cents

* HY revenue 12.5 billion rand up 2.4 percent

* Net cash generated before financing activities increased by 41,7% to r1,1 billion at dec. 31

* Expect challenging trading conditions will persist for FY, and that modest recovery in economic growth can only be expected next year

* Gross cash dividend, number 57, of 165,0 cents (2015: 165,0 cents) per share for interim period ended 31 december 2016