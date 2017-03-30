GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
March 30 Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc
* Distinct Infrastructure announces debt refinancing
* Distinct Infrastructure says working with Royal Bank Of Canada, its existing senior lender, to consolidate all of its debt under one facility
* Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc - company will complete refinancing effective may 26, 2017
* Distinct Infrastructure Group- by restructuring its debt, co anticipates reducing its effective interest rate from approximately 10% to just under 4%
* Distinct Infrastructure Group - as part of proce as part of debt refinancing process, to exercise option under crown capital debt facility to repay debt early Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.