UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 31 DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA AS:
* Q1 2017 NET TURNOVER AT EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 2017 GROSS PROFIT AT EUR 0.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
Source text: bit.ly/2qAJxoe
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources