BRIEF-Kindred reaches agreement with BM Eagle to sell its skilled nursing facility business for $700 mln
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
June 30 Diversified Real Asset Income Fund
* Diversified Real Asset Income Fund - shareholders of co have approved fund's reorganization with and into Nuveen Real Asset Income And Growth Fund
* Reorganization is expected to become effective immediately before open of business on september 11, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment
* Periam says upon an analysis of Enernoc's proposed deal with pine merger sub, believe that proposed deal "fails to properly reflect long term value" of Enernoc