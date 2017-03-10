UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 10 Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc
* Diversified restaurant holdings reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue fell 3.6 percent to $40.8 million
* Q4 same store sales fell 5.4 percent
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $173 million to $178 million
* Sees 2017 restaurant-level ebitda of $33 million to $36 million
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $4 million to $6 million
* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda between $23.5 million to $26.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources