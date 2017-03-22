BRIEF-Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co appoints Zhu Qiaohong as executive director
June 16 Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
March 22 Divi's Laboratories Ltd
* FDA import alert for products manufactured at co's unit-II at Visakhapatnam was issued under 2 clauses 66-40 & 99-32 of FDA regulations
* Says company has already initiated necessary measures to address concerns raised by US-FDA
* Says co is making all efforts to fully meet compliance requirements Source text: bit.ly/2o45LNK Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 16 Active Ownership Capital has sold a stake in Stada as the buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven fight to take control of the German drugmaker, a spokesman for the activist investor told Reuters on Friday.
* VIRBAC SA - VIRBAC SIGNS A RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH BIO-GENE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)