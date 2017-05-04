Nigerian stocks extends gain to stay at 2-year high
LAGOS, June 19 Nigerian stocks rose to a fresh two-year high on Monday, lifted by gains in cement and banking shares extending a rally which started last month, traders said.
May 4 Dixie Group Inc
* The Dixie Group reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $97.54 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Vice Media said on Monday it had closed a $450 million investment from private equity firm TPG, as the millennial-focused media company seeks to offer more programming content as well as expand into new markets.
* Cub Energy Inc. announces capital investment for Western Ukraine operations