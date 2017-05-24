May 24 Dixons Carphone Plc

* Dixons carphone - Q4 2016/17 trading update

* Group reported revenues up 9 pct for full year (up 6 pct in Q4)

* Like-For-Like revenues up 4 pct for full year (up 2% in q4)

* Group headline pbt guidance of £485m-£490m (previous guidance £475m-£495m)

* In UK & Ireland, like-for-like revenues in full year improved by approximately 3 pct

* Nordics delivered full year like-for-like revenues up 1 pct against a relatively tough backdrop

* Southern europe has had another very good year, delivering full year like-for-like revenues up 6 pct