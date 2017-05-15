May 15 DLE Inc :

* Says it plans to offer an early-retirement program to employees

* Offering period from May 17 to June 16

* The company expects 20 employees to take the offer

* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on June 30

* The company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2ik1Ps

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)