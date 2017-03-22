UPDATE 1-Russian c.bank trims key rate to 9 pct, pledges more cuts
MOSCOW, June 16 The Russian central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday, pledging more monetary policy easing this year amid a better economic outlook.
March 22 DLF Ltd
* Says due to realignment of current stake in JV cos, DLF Home Developers ceases to hold stake in DLF Southern Homes,DLF Homes Rajapura
* DLF Southern Towns Private Ltd. And Dlf Garden City Indore Private Ltd have become wholly owned subsidiaries of DHDL.
* Says completion,transfer of all launched projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Indore will continue to be responsibility of DHDL Source text: bit.ly/2nmEGIn Further company coverage:
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
* Jan-May aggregate premiums income derived from PICC Health Insurance Company RMB18,063million