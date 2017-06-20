BRIEF-Pandora Media Inc raised $172.5 million in equity financing
* Pandora Media Inc raised $172.5 million in equity financing from a total offering of $480 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sKYR3d) Further company coverage:
June 20 DM Solutions Co Ltd
* Says its third biggest shareholder decreased voting power to 9.2 percent (110,000 shares), from 14.5 percent (160,000 shares), on June 20
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/iYu4AK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Pandora Media Inc raised $172.5 million in equity financing from a total offering of $480 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sKYR3d) Further company coverage:
* General Atlantic LLC Reports 5.9 Pct Stake In 58.Com Inc as of June 13 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tDZLyS) Further company coverage:
* Says it has determined not to pursue co's previously announced plan to create a new class of non-voting stock