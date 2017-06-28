BRIEF-Exicon signs contract worth 13.43 bln won
* Says it signed a 13.43 billion won contract with SCS(Samsung China Semiconductor) to provide semiconductor inspection equipments in China
June 28 DMG Entertainment and Media Co Ltd
* Says Hong Kong unit, controlling shareholder's firm sign MOU to acquire Asia Win Global Holdings from Lizhan Investment
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he planned to nominate a Federal Communications Commission attorney to fill one of two vacant seats at the nation's telecommunications regulatory agency.
* Expects FY normalised ebit, before corporate overhead, to be up to 15% lower than previous corresponding period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: