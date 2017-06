May 9 DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS SA:

* DMS BIOTECH SIGNS NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT IN THAILAND FOR ITS LIPOFILLING SOLUTIONS

* WITH AN INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, THIS COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT GUARANTEES A MINIMUM CUMULATED TURNOVER OF EUR 1.75 MILLION ($1.91 MILLION) OVER THE PERIOD Source text: bit.ly/2qUTYT0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9156 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)