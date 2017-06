May 12 DMX Technologies Group Ltd:

* Dmx technologies group ltd - group recorded a 19.2% year-on-year decrease in revenue to us$16.1 million in 1q2017

* Dmx technologies group ltd - group's loss before tax was reduced to level of us$0.5 million in 1q2017 compared to us$2.9 million in 1q2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)