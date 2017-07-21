FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-DMX Technologies updates on proceedings against Winscom Guangzhou Technologies
July 21, 2017

BRIEF-DMX Technologies updates on proceedings against Winscom Guangzhou Technologies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - DMX Technologies Group Ltd

* Update on proceedings against Winscom Guangzhou Technologies Company Limited

* Application was filed by DMX HK to Shenzhen Qianhai court to withdraw Winscom proceedings

* Shenzhen Qianhai court has granted DMX HK's application of withdrawal on 14 July 2017.

* Withdrawal of Winscom proceedings not expected to have material impact on financial statements of Co for financial year ending 31 Dec 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

