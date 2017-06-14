BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy's unit to invest in projects worth about 5 bln yuan
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
June 14 DNB:
* Says The Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) has approved buyback of shares
* Reference is made to the annual general meeting of DNB ASA held on 25 April 2017, where the Board of Directors was authorised to repurchase up to 2.0 per cent of the shares of the company, of which 0.5 per cent can only be used for hedging purposes in DNB Markets
* DNB said in February the company expected to implement share buybacks in Q2 depending on FSA approval
Further company coverage:
June 22 Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd * Says to resume trading on Friday Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2stzJQa Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Egypt's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Egypt's senior unsecured foreign- and local-currency bonds are also affirmed at 'B'. The Country Ceiling and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs are all affirmed at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Egypt's ratings balance a large fiscal deficit, a high gen