April 28 Dnb Asa

* Q1 net profit nok 4,544 million (reuters poll nok 4.36 billion)

* Q1 pretax profit before impairments nok 6.5 billion (reuters poll nok 7.36 billion)

* Q1 loan losses nok 562 million (reuters poll loss nok 1.51 billion)

* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (transitional rules) was 15.8 per cent (15.2)

* Total impairment losses for the period 2016 to 2018 are estimated to be up to nok 18 billion, with the highest impairment losses during the first part of the period

* Aims to increase commission and fee income by approximately 3 per cent per year.

* Aspires to have a dividend payout ratio of more than 50 per cent from 2017. A share buy-back programme has been approved by the annual general meeting and will comprise up to 1.5 per cent of outstanding shares

* Principal target is to achieve a return on equity above 12 per cent towards 2019

* Q1 net interest income nok 8.52 billion (reuters poll nok 8.5 billion)

* Says 2017-2019 financial ambitions unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)