July 6 Dno Asa

* Reports payment for tawke deliveries

* Today reported receipt of $40.66 million from kurdistan regional government as payment towards april 2017 crude oil deliveries to export market from tawke license

* Funds, to be shared pro-rata by dno and partner genel energy plc, include $34.10 million towards monthly deliveries and $6.56 million towards recovery of outstanding receivables