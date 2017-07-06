UK, Norway to lift ban on offshore flights of 2 Super Puma helicopters
LONDON, July 7 Britain and Norway plan to lift a ban on offshore flights using two types of Super Puma helicopters, 17 months after a fatal crash in Norway.
July 6 Dno Asa
* Reports payment for tawke deliveries
* Today reported receipt of $40.66 million from kurdistan regional government as payment towards april 2017 crude oil deliveries to export market from tawke license
* Funds, to be shared pro-rata by dno and partner genel energy plc, include $34.10 million towards monthly deliveries and $6.56 million towards recovery of outstanding receivables Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 7 Britain and Norway plan to lift a ban on offshore flights using two types of Super Puma helicopters, 17 months after a fatal crash in Norway.
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 7 Total's chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Friday he had not given up on the idea of keeping Britain in the European Union.
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 7 Formula One title contender Lewis Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix after his car required an unscheduled gearbox change, Mercedes said on Friday.