June 4 Do-Fluoride Chemicals Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up new energy vehicle joint venture with registered capital of 200 million yuan ($29.38 million)

* Says it plans to set up chemicals joint venture with registered capital of 210 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rTxQ07; bit.ly/2rq1mZV

