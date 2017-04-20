BRIEF-Gateway Lifestyle Group says FY17 underlying net profit guidance revised
* Sees FY17 distributable earnings expected to be about $39 million for FY17, down $4.2 million on prior guidance
April 20 Doha Insurance:
* Q1 net profit 27.4 million riyals vs 22.4 million riyals year ago Source: (bit.ly/2pENzOQ) Further company coverage:
* Deutsche bank to restructure corporate, investment banking - Bloomberg
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July